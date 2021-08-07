Kennel sponsorships raise funds for humane society

Aug. 6—When his family cat died in March, Christopher Kasper wanted to find a way to honor Skunky's 21 years of companionship.

"It was kind of serendipitous that about the same time, I got this bulletin from the [Toledo Humane Society] about sponsoring kennels," the Temperance resident said. "I thought it was perfect."

The humane society in November began offering sponsorship opportunities for its individual kennels. About 40 of a total 108 are sponsored so far, and the shelter has raised about $10,000.

"It's been pretty good, especially since we launched it during COVID and didn't reopen to the public until March," said Abbey Hall, the society's development manager at its Maumee shelter.

The simple program allows donors to sponsor kennels for six months for $300, or a year for $600. Mr. Kasper decided to sponsor one for a year.

"It means that it's giving other cats a second chance and comfortable place to stay before finding their forever homes," he said. "I would like to have this be long-term and have a lot of cats spend a short time through that kennel."

Skunky didn't come from THS, but Mr. Kasper's parents found a new black-and-white kitten, now named Buzzy, at the shelter and brought him home.

Ms. Hall said most of the sponsorships thus far are in memory of deceased pets or loved ones, but a few businesses have signed on as well. The humane society orders plastic plaques to affix to the kennel doors for the sponsorships' duration.

She also tries to send quarterly updates to donors about the animals occupying those kennels at the time.

"It's cool to hear a little bit about their story and how they got there," Mr. Kasper said. "It keeps you connected."

While all animals at the shelter receive appropriate care and enrichment, those residing in sponsored kennels receive just a bit more. That could mean better treats, toys, or a fancier bed.

"We want to do something just a little above and beyond because of the sponsorship," Ms. Hall said.

The humane society has many kennels available to be sponsored, mostly those for puppies, kittens, and pocket pets. The process can be completed online at toledohumane.org/events-and-programs or by contacting Ms. Hall at abbey@toledohumane.org or 419-891-9029.

