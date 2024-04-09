'Kennedy & Watson have been nothing short of outstanding'

Killie continued to spread the feelgood factor around town with a crucial three points at home to Ross County.

We have tripped up so many times in the past when we've gone into games as the favourites, so the win was vital, especially as results elsewhere went very much in our favour.

We have now put ourselves in a great league position, so much so that anything worse than a fourth-place finish will feel like a disappointment.

My Saturday night was spent attending the superb Kilmarnock FC Supporters Association player of the year dance. Matty Kennedy was the deserving winner, while David Watson won the young player award.

Both players have been nothing short of outstanding in the current campaign and have played key roles in helping us climb the table.

We travel to Perth on Saturday for the final match before the split. Confidence should be sky high, so I fancy our away record will get a three-point boost in front of a large travelling support.

Sandy Armour is editor of the Killie Hippo fanzine.