Kennedy Urlacher announces commitment to Notre Dame

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher has decided where he wants to play his college ball.

Chandler (Ariz.) three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher announced yesterday on Twitter that he’s committed to the University of Notre Dame.

Urlacher (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) also had offers from 19 other programs, including Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Stanford and Washington. He told Hayes Fawcett at On3 that education and relationships were a big factor.

“The one thing that ultimately stood out to me about ND was the education and network that there is over there, another thing that helped was the relationships I have built with the coaching staff over there…. I’m probably closest with coach Bowden… He’s great because he’s straight up and genuine, and very high strung. The plan coach Golden and Coach O’Leary have for me is to be an impact player at safety when my time comes.”

Going by the composite rankings, Urlacher is No. 57 among safeties in his class and No. 13 overall in the state of Arizona.

Urlacher makes 13 hard commits for Notre Dame’s class of 2024, which ranks No. 5 in the nation.

More football stories

Nine college commitments from over the weekend

WR Xavier Jordan announces commitment to USC

Story originally appeared on High School Sports