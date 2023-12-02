Kennedy officially out as Arkansas offensive line coach

As expected, Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy is now former Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

Mississippi State, which had been reportedly set to hire him Friday morning, made the announcement official Friday evening. Kennedy is joining first-year head coach Jeff Lebby’s staff with the Bulldogs. Lebby was hired away from Oklahoma.

Kennedy spent three seasons with the Razorbacks. The first two went well as Arkansas was seventh in FBS in yards rushing per game. But 2023 was a disaster. Arkansas ran for its fewest yards per game since 2012 and the Hogs gave up 47 sacks, a school record.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was an offensive line coach before he became Arkansas’ head coach in the 2020 season.

Pittman led Arkansas to bowl berths in his first three seasons before the Razorbacks finished with a 4-8, 1-7 record this year.

