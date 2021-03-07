Kennedy Nzechukwu ends insane UFC 259 fight with violent KO of Carlos Ulberg

Nolan King
·2 min read
If you skipped Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg, by most accounts, you missed out.

Saturday, Fortis MMA’s Nzechukwu (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) and City Kickboxing’s Ulberg (3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) entered the cage during the UFC 259 preliminary card. Ultimately, Nzechukwu’s hand was raised following a violent knockout at the 3:19 mark of Round 2 – but it was a hard-fought road to get the finish.

In the opening minute of the fight, Ulberg rocked Nzechukwu with a high kick. Although he absorbed an onslaught of attack, Nzechukwu survived. Back and forth the two fighters went. Nzechukwu found success with his sneaky left hand, which he surprised Ulberg in on numerous occasions. Meanwhile, Ulberg targeted Nzechukwu’s body. At times, he wound up and landed full-force body blows on Nzechukwu, who was covered up.

In Round 2, Ulberg looked refreshed and composed. Despite his calm approach, Nzechukwu caught him with a violent right hand in the midst of an exchange that sent the Israel Adesanya teammate to the mat, propped up against the fence. Nzechukwu swarmed Ulberg and a few follow-up shots finished the fight in the eyes of referee Herb Dean.

The win was Nzechukwu’s first UFC finish victory and he spoiled Ulberg’s promotional debut.

UFC 259 took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

