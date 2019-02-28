Kennedy lifts McNeese St. past Nicholls St. 84-75

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) -- Shamarkus Kennedy had 27 points as McNeese State beat Nicholls State 84-75 on Wednesday night. James Harvey added 22 points for the Cowboys.

Kennedy shot 9 for 11 from the floor and converted 9 of 11 free throws. He added seven rebounds and three blocks. Harvey also had six rebounds for the Cowboys.

Jarren Greenwood had 16 points for McNeese State (9-19, 5-10 Southland Conference), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Will Robinson added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Cowboys were in trouble after the first half, heading to the locker room at halftime trailing 36-26. But the visitors mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the 9-point victory. The Cowboys' 58 second-half points marked a season high for the team.

Jeremiah Jefferson had 26 points for the Colonels (12-16, 5-10). Gavin Peppers added 15 points. Kevin Johnson had 14 points.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Colonels this season. McNeese State defeated Nicholls State 86-75 on Jan. 16. McNeese State takes on Houston Baptist on the road on Saturday. Nicholls State takes on New Orleans at home on Saturday.

