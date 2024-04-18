Kennedy Dykes signs with Tennessee

Kennedy Dykes signed to be a cheerleader at Tennessee on Wednesday.

Dykes is the daughter of ESPN and SEC Network basketball analyst Jimmy Dykes.

“So proud of our daughter Kennedy for signing with the University of Tennessee cheer team,” Jimmy Dykes announced. “She’s headed to Rocky Top.”

Jimmy Dykes served as women’s basketball head coach at Arkansas from 2014-17, compiling a 43-49 (15-33 SEC) record. He guided the Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament during his first season.

He also served as a men’s assistant coach in the Southeastern Conference at Arkansas (1984-85) and Kentucky (1987-89).

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire