Kennedy departs Bremerton football program after one game

Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy looks on from the sidelines during Bremerton’s 27-12 win over Mount Douglas at Bremerton Memorial Stadium in Bremerton, Wash. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Meegan M. Reid, Kitsap Sun)

Joe Kennedy's return to coaching within Bremerton High School's football program didn't last long.

Bremerton School District spokesperson Karen Bevers confirmed Wednesday morning that he'll no longer continue as an assistant coach with the Knights.

"The District has received Mr. Kennedy's resignation and it is pending board approval at tomorrow's regularly scheduled meeting," Bevers said. "The District does not comment on personnel matters so we will not be issuing any further statements."

Kennedy lost his coaching job in 2015 following a battle with Bremerton School District over a dispute that centered around Kennedy's practice of praying at midfield immediately after games. He took his case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court then in 2022 ordered that he could return to coaching at Bremerton High. Kennedy rejoined the football team as an assistant coach for its first preseason practice Aug. 16 and took the sidelines for the Knights' first game Sept. 1 against Mount Douglas Secondary School.

Following Bremerton's 27-12 victory, Kennedy prayed at midfield by himself.

"I said 'thank you' probably 30 times," Kennedy said. "I had no other words."

During interviews with media members after the game, Kennedy said he wasn't sure how long he'd continue to coach.

"That's what I'm leaving up to God. We haven't even talked about it," said Kennedy, standing next to his wife, Denise. "Tonight was the milestone and where we wanted to get to. We fought eight years. What we asked for from the Supreme Court and all the courts was just to be able to be a coach and be able to pray after a football game. Both of those were accomplished and I've gotten what I asked for. Anything beyond that is just a plus and we're going to let God direct us and our family direct us."

The Kitsap Sun contacted Kennedy's publicist Wednesday morning. The representative said a comment would be provided soon. This story will be updated later Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Kennedy departs Bremerton football program after one game