Kennedy Cambridge transfers to Ohio State basketball after one season at Kentucky

George Robinson, Nashville Tennessean
Former Ensworth basketball star Kennedy Cambridge is transferring to Ohio State.

The 5-foot-8 guard was a freshman last season at Kentucky, playing in 19 games while averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 14.4 minutes. Kentucky struggled this past season, going 12-19 and only 2-14 in the SEC after a 19-12 record that included a NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021-22.

"1+2+3," she wrote Wednesday on Twitter, retweeting Ohio State's official announcement.

Cambridge, who has three years of eligibility remaining, joins a Buckeyes team that was 28-8 last season and 12-6 in the Big Ten. Ohio State won three games in the NCAA Tournament eventually falling to No. 1 seed Virginia Tech, 84-74, in the Elite Eight.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Cambridge helped lead Ensworth to three state titles and was a finalist for the Miss Basketball award in 2022. She's the older sister of Ensworth star Jaloni Cambridge, the reigning Gatorade Tennessee Girls Basketball Player of the Year, three-time Miss Basketball award winner and the nation's No. 3-ranked player for the Class of 2024 by ESPN.

Jaloni and Kennedy led Ensworth to the 2022 TSSAA Division II-AA state title, the program's seventh overall. Ensworth lost to Knoxville Catholic in the state title game three months ago.

The oldest Cambridge sister, Jordyn, is a guard at Vanderbilt and announced last month she's returning for the 2023-24 season, her sixth with the Commodores.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kennedy Cambridge transfers from Kentucky to play basketball at Ohio State

