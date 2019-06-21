Kenjon Barner thankful for unexpected Super Bowl ring from Patriots

In running through the list of significant contributors to last year’s Super Bowl title for the New England Patriots, running back Kenjon Barner won’t rank anywhere near the top.

Barner appeared in just five games for the Patriots last season and ultimately finished the year with the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots cut Barner on three separate occasions before he landed with the Panthers to finish out the season. However, the Patriots honored his contributions to the team with a Super Bowl ring even though his time with the franchise was short-lived.

It was a reward Barner had not been expecting.

“Just want to send out a huge thank you to everyone at the @patriots organization again for the opportunity that was given!” Barner wrote in an instagram post. “Wasn’t expecting this when I got the call and still wasn’t expecting it when the ring was In My hands! Thank you Thank you Thank you, God is good! #Back2Back #2X”

Barner saw himself signed and released a total of three separate times over the first two months of the season. He got 19 rushing attempts and gained 71 yards during his five games with the Patriots.

It was Barner’s second straight Super Bowl ring as he was a part of the Philadelphia Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII over the Patriots the year before.

Barner also posted a video giving his new Super Bowl ring as a gift to his father.

Barner signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal in March.