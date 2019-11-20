Kenjon Barner named NFC special teams player of the week

Prior to last week, Kenjon Barner‘s most memorable play in Bank of America Stadium was when he was blown up by Falcons punter Matt Bosher.

Last week, he made a big play for the other side.

The Falcons returner was named NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday, for his 78-yard punt return touchdown against his old team.

It was the longest punt return this season, and has helped him to a league-high 11.3-yard average on punt returns this year.

Last season when he was with the Panthers, Barner was dropped by Bosher, who may have a future in wrestling once he returns from injured reserve.