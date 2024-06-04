Kenjon Barner, Haloti Ngata named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Earlier this year, Oregon Ducks legend Kenjon Barner was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, an honor he said on the Bleav in Oregon podcast that he never expected, but would cherish for the rest of his life.

Now, an even more prestigious accolade could be on the horizon for Barner, who was named to the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot earlier this week, where he is up for a vote to be included in one of the most exclusive clubs in the sport.

Barner is on the ballot alongside fellow Oregon legend Haloti Ngata, who has been on the ballot for the past two years. Both are joined by 75 other former college football players and coaches.

Currently, there are six former Ducks in the Hall of Fame: quarterback Norm Van Brocklin (1966), running back John Kitzmiller (1969), tackle John Beckett (1972), running back Mel Renfro (1986), running back Ahmad Rashad (2007) and former UO coaches Len Casanova (1977) and Mike Bellotti (2014), and running back LaMichael James (2023.)

The announcement of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2025 and the class will be officially inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards dinner on Dec. 9, 2025.

