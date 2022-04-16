Keneth Gainwell is planning to ‘go off’ in year-2 with the Eagles

The Eagles have several needs heading into the NFL draft, but running back is not a position of need thanks to Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and second-year stud, Kenneth Gainwell.

A star at the University of Memphis, Gainwell likely would have been selected way earlier than the fifth round, where he was selected by Philadelphia to bring his deal-threat abilities to Shane Steichen’s offense.

Gainwell was solid as a rookie, and he’s looking for a more expanded role in 2022 behind Miles Sanders, who’s in the final year of his rookie deal.

While working out in Florida, Gainwell sat down with Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer to discuss his offseason training program and his expectations for year two in Philadelphia.

“I’m trying to go into Year 2 and go crazy,” Gainwell said during The Inquirer’s recent visit with him. “Year 1 was good for me. But I feel like Coach Sirianni, he knows what he got out of me. I’m coming back and I’m going to go off.”

A fifth-round selection in 2021, Gainwell was without a doubt the Eagles’ best value pick after finishing his rookie season with 544 yards from scrimmage and 6 touchdowns. Per Reuben Frank, Gainwell is one of just two Philadelphia rookies drafted in the fifth round or later with 500+ scrimmage yards and 6+ touchdowns; the other was Calvin Williams in 1990.

According to PFF, 28% of Gainwell’s runs went for first downs or touchdowns, and if the Eagles are to take the next step as an offense in 2022, Sirianni will need to utilize him even more.

