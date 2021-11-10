The Vikings fell short against the Ravens in Week Nine, but it wasn’t because of the efforts of running back Kene Nwangwu on special teams.

Nwangwu returned the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a touchdown that put the Vikings up 24-10 on the AFC North club. After the Ravens cut Minnesota’s lead to 24-17 later in the third quarter, Nwangwu took the snap on a fake punt and ran for nine yards to get his team a fresh set of downs.

The Vikings would wind up punting a short time later and the Ravens would get a 34-31 overtime win, but Nwangwu got a consolation prize when he was named the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

Nwangwu was a fourth-round pick this year and Sunday was his second appearance of the season. It was the first time he got any touches and he seems a good bet to get more of them in the return game after his work against the Ravens.

Kene Nwangwu snags NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk