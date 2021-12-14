Is Kene Nwangwu a good running back? The Vikings might have to find out

Vikings RB Kene Nwangwu has emerged as a promising rookie.

Nwangwu, tabbed for his speed out of training camp, already has two kick return touchdowns in seven games.

In Week 15, Minnesota might need Nwangwu as a running back.

The Vikings placed RB Alexander Mattison on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week. According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Mattison is unvaccinated, so the Minnesota running back will quarantine for 10 days and miss the Bears game.

Of course, the Vikings still have running back Dalvin Cook. Also, Minnesota played on Thursday in Week 14, which means Cook gets more rest than usual. However, the team still gave him 27 carries in the win over Pittsburgh. Cook will need breaks at times against the Bears.

The team claimed Wayne Gallman off waivers, too. Gallman, a running back who played for the Falcons earlier this year, should factor in somewhat. But he shouldn’t make a huge impact in Chicago, considering his unfamiliarity with the Vikings and his limited reps in the league.

The Vikings are a run-heavy team. Minnesota has relied on Mattison as a backup for much of the year. The Vikings have to see what Nwangwu has to offer now. Given his speed, Nwangwu seems like he could play a significant factor in the receiving game and on outside runs. Let’s see if that’s the case on Monday night.