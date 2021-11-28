Kene Nwangwu’s 99-yard kickoff return gets Vikings back in the game
The 49ers had outscored the Vikings 24-6 since late in the second quarter and were threatening to pull away. But Kene Nwangwu answered the call and perhaps saved the day for Minnesota.
Following Robbie Gould‘s 46-yard field goal to give the 49ers a 31-20 lead, Nwangwu returned Mitch Wishnowsky‘s kickoff for a 99-yard touchdown. He was untouched as he went the distance.
For the season, Nwangwu has eight kickoff returns, with two going for touchdowns. He had a 98-yard return for a touchdown in Week 9 against the Ravens.
The Vikings failed to convert the 2-point conversion, leaving Minnesota’s deficit at 31-26.
So far, the teams have combined for 29 points in the third quarter.
Kene Nwangwu’s 99-yard kickoff return gets Vikings back in the game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk