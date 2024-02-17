Kendrick Tigers' speed too much for Leadore at first round of State

Feb. 16—The Kendrick Tigers were scoring so quickly during a big run in the first quarter of an Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament girls basketball game that the broadcast announcers noted the scoreboard could barely keep up.

Kendrick used a fast-break, transition offense and a mix of defenses to storm past Leadore 57-24 on Thursday in the first round of the state tournament at Nampa High School in Nampa.

"It's just nice to get that first game," Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. "Even though we were off a little bit on offense, we got the transition game going and defense created quite a bit of that."

Here's how the game went down:

Anderson, Stewart lead the way

Hali Anderson got the Tigers (21-3) rolling with a 3-pointer to start the game and it was a sign of things to come for the sophomore. Anderson finished with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Senior Ruby Stewart added 12 points and seven rebounds for Kendrick. Fellow senior Morgan Silflow added eight points.

Leadore (17-5) garnered most of its damage from Lexi Bird with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

"Ruby had the penetration going," Ireland said. "She went to the free-throw line quite a few times, got some back-court penetration moves."

Anderson had a "pretty good all-around game," the coach added.

Big run puts Tigers up early

Anderson hit a pair of free throws then had a fast-break layup to kickstart a 15-2 Kendrick run in the first quarter.

The fast start had the Tigers leading 23-4 after Stewarts' transition bucket late in the first quarter.

Kendrick used a pressure defense to force five jump-ball situations in the first quarter alone, and it also led to several fast-break baskets against a Mustangs team that usually doesn't get rattled.

By halftime, Kendrick stretched its lead to 21 points, 32-11.

The Tigers extended the advantage to 30 points in the third quarter on a Hailey Taylor fast-break layup that made it 43-13 with 4:15 left in the frame.

"We answered pretty fast a couple times," Ireland said. "We'd go down and hit a transition bucket pretty fast."

Ireland also said the Tigers mixed up their defense throughout the game, using a pressure defense, man-to-man and then a zone defense late in the game to try to save some stamina for the next contest.

A familiar opponent awaits

The last couple of years, Kendrick had to work its way through the consolation bracket to leave the state tournament with hardware.

This year, the Tigers got the monkey off their backs by getting that first-round win.

Now, they'll take on an opponent they've already played this season.

The Tigers face the defending state champion, Council (12-5), at 1 p.m. Pacific back at Nampa High.

Kendrick beat Council 59-20 on Dec. 9 in a home game, but the Lumberjacks were missing one of their best players for most of the game because of an injury.

"They'll be excited to play us too ... so it's not going to be easy," Ireland said. "We're going to have to come to play."

LEADORE (17-5)

Olivia Beyeler 0 0-0 0, Mesa Herbst 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Villalon 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Kesi 1 1-2 3, Chloe Carver 0 0-0 0, Isabella Staley 0 0-0 0, Katie Mackay 0 0-0 0, Lexi Bird 6 0-2 12, Kalli Huston 2 1-2 5, Haylee Bird 0 0-0 0, Reiny Whittaker 0 0-2 0, Azelynn Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-8 24.

KENDRICK (21-3)

Harley Heimgartner 2 1-2 5, Hali Anderson 8 2-2 19, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Heimgartner 1 0-0 3, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 4 0-0 8, Shylei Johnstun 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stewart 4 3-6 12, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2, Natalie Kimbley 1 2-6 4, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 4, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-16 57.

Leadore 8 3 6 7—24

Kendrick 23 9 16 9—57

3-point goals— M. Heimgartner, Anderson, Stewart.

