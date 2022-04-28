Kendrick Perkins on why Steve Nash is not right for Nets job

The Brooklyn Nets have some big decisions to make in the offseason as they re-tool the roster around Kevin Durant and attempt another run at a championship next year. One of the biggest questions facing the Nets? Whether Steve Nash is capable of coaching a team to a title.

Nash came to the Nets thanks to the endorsements of Durant and Kyrie Irving, and Durant said after Brooklyn’s first round exit that he still believes Nash is the right person to lead the team. That might not be the prevailing opinion throughout the Nets fanbase, though, and according to ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, Nash has to go.

“When I look at the way the Brooklyn Nets play, they have zero respect for Steve Nash, meaning, staying disciplined in their principles. Getting back in transition.

To me, Steve Nash…. Listen, he’s a great individual. Great person. But at the end of the day this is a business, and he is not the right person for this job. You need someone in that seat that those players – especially Kyrie Irving, because he’s not going anywhere – is going to respect and listen to.

…. Steve Nash did not show me anything in this series. I didn’t expect him to win it, I didn’t expect none of that. But not to win one game? One game?! That’s harsh.”

