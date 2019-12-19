Kendrick Perkins weighs in on Kevin Garnett saying Celtics 'broke LeBron'

Kevin Garnett made waves on Wednesday with his comments on The Bill Simmons Podcast about the Boston Celtics "breaking" LeBron James and forcing him out of Cleveland in 2010.

A former teammate of both KG and LeBron has weighed in on the matter.

Kendrick Perkins was in the house for Wednesday night's Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks matchup and before the game, and the 2008 NBA champion touched on Garnett's controversial statement.

"He's spittin' facts. One thing about KG is he spit facts," Perkins said. "Listen, Bill Simmons ain't help the situation either. He egged him on. He got what he wanted. He poked the bear.

"But, you know, that to me -- I can look at it the way KG is saying it. And one thing about it, I'm never going against my big brother."

On recent episode of the @BillSimmons podcast, @KevinGarnett5KG said the 2010 #Celtics broke Lebron @KendrickPerkins says he agrees pic.twitter.com/bBINDDzO1u — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 19, 2019

Sure, Perk is buddies with LeBron after spending some time with him in Cleveland, but did anyone really expect him to go against KG?

