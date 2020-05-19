Kendrick Perkins would take Warriors' Klay Thompson over Reggie Miller

Back on April 18, 2016, in a Warriors' NBA playoff win over the Houston Rockets, Klay Thompson channeled his inner Reggie Miller.

More than four years later, the two sharpshooters are being compared by Warriors antagonist Kendrick Perkins.

And much to the surprise of this writer, Perk is picking the Warriors shooting guard over the Hall of Fame Indiana Pacers guard.

Both are 5 Time All-Stars, 1 has 3 rings!!!! Who y'all got?



With all due Respect to the Great Reggie Miller I have to roll with Klay Thompson on this one!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/omzMyrXn2V



— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 18, 2020

Why are we shocked by Perk's pick? Because he has a habit of slighting the Warriors.

On Sunday, ahead of the final episodes of "The Last Dance" documentary, Perkins left the Warriors off his list of top five NBA teams of all time.

Anyway, did Perkins make the right choice?

[RUNNIN' PLAYS PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





Miller is an all-time great player who played 18 NBA seasons, all with the Pacers. He was named to five NBA All-Star teams and a three-time All-NBA Third Team selection. But Miller never won an NBA championship, largely because his playing career coincided with some of the greatest teams in NBA history: The late 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, the early 1990s Detroit Pistons, the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls, the two-time NBA champion Houston Rockets, the budding San Antonio Spurs dynasty and the early 2000s Lakers.

For the moment, Miller is No. 2 in NBA history with 2,560 career 3-pointers made. Steph Curry will pass Miller early in the 2020-21 season, and James Harden isn't far behind. Thompson should pass Miller in a few years.

Story continues

[RELATED: Klay would have thrived with Jordan]

As for Thompson, he's played eight NBA seasons (2019-20 would have been his ninth, but he missed it due to a torn ACL). So far, he's a five-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA Third Team selection, and a 2018-19 All-Defensive team pick. He's also been a major piece to the Warriors' three NBA championships over the last five years.

Miller is an icon in the NBA, but Perk is right. Thompson is the better all-around player, and assuming he returns to his pre-ACL injury form, he will keep adding to those accolades.

Someday, Thompson will pass Miller on the all-time 3-point list, and later on, he'll join him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Kendrick Perkins would take Warriors' Klay Thompson over Reggie Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area