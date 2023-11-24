Kendrick Perkins thinks the Bucks need a defensive identity after 3-point loss to the Boston Celtics

After a nail-biting 3-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden this past Wednesday night, Former Celtics champ and current ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins raised concerns about the Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive identity and the challenges they face in maintaining their success. The game marked the first time the Bucks lost when Damian Lillard scored 20 or more points, indicating a potential vulnerability in their defensive strategy.

Perkins emphasizes the importance of Milwaukee rediscovering their team identity, particularly on the defensive end, where they have historically thrived before this season under new head coach Adrian Griffin. The Celtics, in contrast, had seven players in double figures, emphasizing their cohesive offensive approach. The ESPN analyst praised Boston for their efficient ball movement, timely scoring, and well-defined team identity.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear more of Perk’s argument.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire