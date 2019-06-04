Kendrick Perkins tells great stories about Kevin Garnett's unselfishness originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It seems like there is no shortage of Kevin Garnett stories, especially from his time with the Celtics. I mean, it's been six years since the Celtics traded him and Paul Pierce to the Nets and every once and a while we hear a new story about how great a teammate or how crazy a competitor he was.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a preview for Kristine Leahy's show "Fair Game" on FS1, Perkins told a few tales about the future Hall of Famer's legendary unselfishness, calling him the most unselfish guy he's ever been around.

Perkins, who played with Garnett in Boston for three-and-a-half seasons, recalled how he did not save his unselfishness just for his play on the court, but for interns, assistants, ball-boys and video coordinators too.

"He would have his tailor come in and he'd buy each one of them five custom suits," Perkins said.

Of course, Garnett wasn't perfect. In the interview, Perkins mentioned how players had to wait for him on the team plane because he was getting a long massage, and there are the popular stories of Garnett yelling at anyone who took food from the postgame buffet before the players did. But he seemed to always make up for it and then some.

"The biggest thing was when he bought everybody in the organization Rolex watches. That was over the top," Perkins said. "I tell him all the time, sometimes it's okay to be a selfish a little bit because he always put himself last."

Story continues

The formula seemed to work for Garnett, who retired with an NBA championship ring, an MVP award, a Defensive Player of the Year award and nine All-NBA selections. He will also most likely have his jersey retired with two teams (Celtics and Timberwolves), which is a feat accomplished by few players to ever play in the NBA.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.