Kendrick Perkins suggests Celtics should target these two centers

Kendrick Perkins knows the Boston Celtics need a center, and he's offered up two names for the team to consider pursuing via trade or the free-agent market before next season.

The former Celtics center, who on Thursday gave his approval of the Celtics' reported interest in Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker, tweeted his center suggestions at the team Thursday night:

Hey @celtics let's take a good look @boogiecousins or I see @okcthunder got Big @RealStevenAdams on the Block!!! Either one gets my approval!!! 💉💉💉 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 28, 2019

DeMarcus Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 regular season games for the Golden State Warriors this season. He returned in January after missing nearly a year with a torn Achilles injury -- arguably the worst setback for a big man. Cousins played well for the Warriors, but he is no longer the superstar talent he showed with the Sacramento Kings (and briefly for the New Orleans Pelicans). However, he's still a capable scorer, a good rebounder and stretches the floor as a decent 3-point shooter.

From a talent perspective, Cousins would fit in Boston. He'd also be highly motivated to play well and potentially earn a huge contract next summer. The concerns with signing Cousins are his character and personality. The Celtics just went through a 2018-19 campaign that didn't exactly feature the best team chemistry, so signing the 28-year-old probably isn't worth the risk.

Adams is an intriguing option for Boston. He's not a threat to shoot from the outside, but he'll provide close to a double-double in points and rebounds on a nightly basis. Adams also is durable, averaging 79 games played over the last four seasons. The problem with acquiring Adams is his contract. He's owed more than $52 million over the next two seasons, per Spotrac. The Celtics could have about $34 million in salary cap space in free agency, and just about all of that room would be gone if they signed Walker to a max contract. Adams is a solid player, but he's not worth $25-plus million when there are cheaper alternatives at center for the C's to consider.

