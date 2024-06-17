Kendrick Perkins suggests Anthony Davis should join the Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers are embarking on what will be a pivotal offseason for them. Their first item of business is to hire the right head coach, and they will then have to tweak and upgrade their roster in order to attempt to become true championship contenders next season.

There have been reports that the Lakers will prioritize Davis over LeBron James in their search for a head coach. There have been plans for a few years to shift the burden of the team from James over to Davis, and it appears that those plans may get accelerated soon.

While speaking with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, former NBA center and current ESPN personality Kendrick Perkins suggested that if Davis doesn’t like L.A.’s coaching hire, he should look to go to the New York Knicks.

“The only thing that I’m keeping my eye on is I’m monitoring that Lakers situation: Anthony Davis. John Calipari. William ‘Worldwide Wes’ Wesley. The Kentucky days. We heard the rumors — then Rich Paul sat down with the front office and they made amends after not communicating and all that? We don’t know what’s about to go down in L.A., right? JJ Redick might be the frontrunner for that job. I don’t know. If you’re AD you got to see how that [expletive] look first. I gotta see how it look. JJ you’re here to make me look good? Are you here to benefit me or what? If not, I’m bouncin’ and New York is the place. They got the picks, they got the assets and guess what? AD in Madison Square with Beef and Body [Jalen] Brunson, you know what I’m sayin’? Stop playin’. Stop playin’! You like it! See everybody’s not thinking about AD. I am! If you’re AD you’re looking at it like, Hold on man. Ok cool, what we doin’ and who we hiring? What you doin’ here? Who you here for? You here for me?”

The Knicks suddenly have the makings of a championship contender after two decades of ineptitude. Brunson has taken the Big Apple by storm, and they have intriguing and productive complementary players in OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo and former Laker Josh Hart.

What the Knicks may not have is a true second star. If they decide Julius Randle isn’t capable of being that man, they could look to make a big move this summer.

However, the chances of the Lakers even considering a Davis trade seem slim to none right now.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire