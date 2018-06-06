Kendrick Perkins on Stephen Curry altercation: 'I don't think I'm the problem that they want'

This NBA Finals has had more than its share of drama and storylines through two games.

Even Kendrick Perkins is getting into the act while wearing a suit. The Cleveland Cavaliers backup center/bench-space filler got tangled up with with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in Game 2 while lounging in his seat.

Curry fell out of bounds on a 3-point attempt and tripped over Perkins’ outstretched feet that Perkins made no effort to move.

The two had words, and Curry’s teammates were reportedly not pleased with Perkins’ behavior, believing it to be dangerous.

While Curry’s teammates spoke anonymously to ESPN, Perkins had no problem making his candid response public while talking with the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn on Tuesday.

Talked to Perk about issue with Curry. “I don’t know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way. Might want to choose that [expletive] wisely, man, [rather] than [bleeping] with me. I don’t think I’m the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle.” https://t.co/UIZsp4pr8z — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 5, 2018





“I don’t think I’m the problem that they want.”

That’s good stuff, bluster worthy of challenging Draymond Green’s offer to meet Tristan Thompson in the streets “any day” after the two had a scuffle in Game 1.

Kendrick Perkins backed up his tough talk from the bench with Stephen Curry with more words for the Warriors, who “might want to pick another battle.” (Getty)

Of course nothing will come of this tough talk, as nothing ever does in the NBA.

Nothing came of Perkins’ beef with Drake, also while wearing a suit, during a game against the Toronto Raptors during the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Though maybe there’s some deeper Cavs strategy in employing Perkins to engage in feuds with opposing teams and their fans. It’s the only apparent explanation for why they signed him to sit on their bench without suiting up for the entirety of the playoffs.

Story Continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Warriors and Cavs united on one front: A Trump visit

• Convicted child molester presents dilemma for MLB

• Terez Paylor: As Trump wages war on NFL, players grow tired of ‘lies’

• Report: Trump ‘angry’ that Brady skipped 2017 visit

