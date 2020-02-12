Kendrick Perkins hasn't shied away from expressing his disdain for ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving.

Back in June, Perkins said he "lost all respect" for the Brooklyn Nets guard. Since then, the former C's big man has taken aim at Irving on several occasions.

The latest instance was on Tuesday night's Celtics-Rockets matchup with Perkins sitting in as an analyst on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast. Perkins was impressed with the turnout of C's fans in Houston and ripped Irving for not embracing his days in Boston.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

"When I was playing for the Celtics I never really focused on the crowd or the fans. I was so locked in," he said. "Now that I'm an analyst, I'm retired, it's amazing how many Celtics fans there are around the world.

"Do you hear these chants right now? Let's go Celtics. And Kyrie Irving didn't want to play here. Every time I think of that guy, I want to throw up."

Watch below:

.@KendrickPerkins: "Kyrie Irving didn't want to play for this franchise. Every time I think of that guy, I want to throw up." pic.twitter.com/hlU7djJU7J — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2020

Tell us how you really feel, Perk!

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Clippers-Celtics, which begins Thursday at 7 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live. You can also stream on the MyTeams App.

Kendrick Perkins rips Kyrie Irving: 'Every time I think of that guy, I want to throw up' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston