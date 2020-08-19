Kendrick Perkins rips Brett Brown for lineup changes ahead of Celtics-76ers Game 2

We're only one game into the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, but Sixers head coach Brett Brown already has Kendrick Perkins shaking his head.

Brown put Matisse Thybulle in the starting lineup and moved ex-Celtic Al Horford to the bench for Game 2 on Wednesday night. While the change may help Philly on the defensive side, it seems a bit reactionary with the Sixers only down 0-1 in the seven-game series.

Draper brought up the lineup change to Kendrick Perkins on "Celtics Pregame Live," and Perkins reaction was priceless.

"What else do we expect though, Kyle?" Perkins asked. "You know what would happen if you take Brett Brown's brain and put it in a bird. You know what that bird's going to do, right? It's going to fly backwards. He's really confused. He just don't get it, man.

"This is the problem when you're this confused. You're switching your lineup after Game 1, right? When I thought Philly played pretty good. And this is the confusing part about Al Horford where he don't know how to fit in, where to fit in. Like, he don't know his role. Brett Brown hasn't done a great job of identifying his role from the very beginning of the season so it doesn't surprise me."

"If you took Brett Brown's brain and put it in a bird, you know what that bird's gonna do? It's gonna fly backwards." PERK 😂😂😂 @KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/esVtjKfYig — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 19, 2020

Never change, Perk.

The former Celtics big man has a valid point. Horford has struggled to fit in with his new team after signing a $109 million mega-deal last summer. Brown's decision to bench Horford in Game 2 of the series is simply further evidence the Sixers head coach doesn't know what to do with the 34-year-old veteran.

Brown will look to prove to Perk his lineup change was the right move as Philly aims to even the series at 1 game apiece Wednesday night.

