Kendrick Perkins recalls Celtics making Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo box to settle beef

Kendrick Perkins reveals how C's made Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo settle their beef originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ray Allen's decade-long beef with Kevin Garnett is well-documented, but his relationship with Rajon Rondo may have been even more strained.

In fact, things got so bad between Allen and Rondo that they came to blows. Former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins had a front-row seat to the drama and revealed the wild way in which teammates made the two settle their differences.

"When things started to go south, in my opinion, the first incident was when Ray was pushing so hard to trade Rondo for [Chris Paul]," Perkins said on JJ Redick's Old Man & The Three podcast. "It got back to Rondo. Right there we started having a little friction.

"We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef we got to the practice facility, we brought the boxing gloves and they had to box it out because we didn't want to the tension no more."

The incident occurred during the 2008-09 season, months after the Celtics won their first NBA title since 1986. Allen and Rondo remained teammates until 2012, when Allen left the C's to sign with their most hated rival at the time, the Miami Heat.

Allen's departure left a bad taste in the mouths of his ex-teammates, especially Garnett and Rondo. But 10 years later at Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony, there finally appeared to be no more hard feelings.

"I'm glad we got it back together now," Perkins added. "Ray, you saw him at the Boston game, he went and supported [Kevin Garnett]. Everybody's back on talking terms."

Rondo's Celtics tenure came to an end during the 2014-15 season when he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Given that Boston was unable to win another championship during the "Big Three" era, we can't help but wonder how things would have unfolded if Danny Ainge took Allen's advice and pulled the trigger on a Rondo-for-CP3 deal.