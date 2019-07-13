Kendrick Perkins raves about Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards: 'Looking like a lottery pick to me'

Carsen Edwards' impressive Summer League run has caught the eye of former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins.

After Edwards dropped 25 points in Saturday night's loss to the Grizzlies, Perk gave the C's second-round pick his stamp of approval.

It's no way in Hell Carsen Edwards should have went in the second round. Looking like a Lottery Pick to me. GMs must have a different set of eyes then the rest of us lol! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 13, 2019

It's clear Perkins isn't the only one enthralled by Edwards' potential. The Celtics reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the sharpshooting rookie on Friday.

If Perkins were in C's general manager Danny Ainge's shoes, 7-foot-7 phenom Tacko Fall would be next rookie in line for a deal. Perk has been aboard the Tacko-mania train ever since the Celtics signed the UCF product to an Exhibit 10 contract earlier this summer.

