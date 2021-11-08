Kendrick Perkins has passionate reaction to Ben Simmons, Celtics trade rumors

Perkins has passionate reaction to latest Ben Simmons-Celtics rumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The latest NBA team involved in Ben Simmons trade rumors is the Boston Celtics.

This development is probably surprising to many basketball fans, especially since Celtics star Jaylen Brown would have to be included in any potential deal, per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There were lots of strong takes on Twitter after this report surfaced Monday morning, and one of the most passionate opinions came from former Celtics center and NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins.

It's safe to say Perkins is not willing to entertain a Brown-for-Simmons trade of any kind:

The thought of trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons is beyond disturbing to me! Philly would definitely be the Winner in that trade. Good morning and Carry the hell on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 8, 2021

Brown is a more complete player than Simmons and a much better offensive talent. The Celtics star also is signed to a more team-friendly contract and isn't a liability late in games because, unlike Simmons, Brown is able to shoot 3-pointers and free throws at an impressive rate.

Simmons requested a trade over the summer but the Sixers have yet to find a deal to their liking. He has three more years left on his contract, so there's no need for Philly to rush this process.