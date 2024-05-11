Kendrick Perkins is losing faith in the Boston Celtics

For the second straight playoff series, the Boston Celtics dropped game two in front of their hometown crowd. They lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-94. A 24-point loss on your home floor is always tough to stomach, and it’s even worse when you’re viewed as a legitimate contender for an NBA championship.

Following Boston’s loss, former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins shared his frustrations. Speaking on a May 10 episode of ESPN’s ‘NBA Today,’ Perkins noted how Boston’s lackluster performance was the ‘same old story’ from a team that has consistently struggled to get over the final hurdle in the postseason.

The Celtics will now travel to Cleveland for games three and four. If they win both of those contests, they will be heading back to the TD Garden with hopes of closing out the series in five games, just as they did to the Miami Heat.

You can watch Perkins give his complete analysis by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire