Kendrick Perkins: Kevin Garnett won't invite Ray Allen to his number retirement ceremony

Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen have yet to bury the hatchet.

The two Boston Celtics greats haven't been on the best of terms since Allen left the C's for the Miami Heat back in 2012. KG considered Allen leaving for their Eastern Conference rival to be a betrayal, and there's still bitterness about the move to this day.

With Garnett set to have his No. 5 jersey retired by the Celtics next season, it could present the perfect opportunity for the two to finally let bygones be bygones. Unfortunately, their ex-C's teammate Kendrick Perkins doesn't see that happening.

Friday night on NBC Sports Boston's "Celtics Pregame Live," Perkins said he doesn't believe KG will invite Allen to the number retirement ceremony.

"If it has something to do with KG sending out the invite, no," Perkins said. "But if it's anybody else -- I think Doc [Rivers] will send the invite. I think Doc could convince Wyc [Grousbeck] and Danny [Ainge] and everyone else to send the invite. Would KG like it? Who knows.

"But KG's not hitting up Ray and saying, 'Hey, come to my [number retirement]."

On "KG's Area 21" three years ago, Garnett explained why he didn't invite Allen to his Celtics reunion, describing he and Allen's situation as a "sour breakup."

"People don't understand that this is real life for us," Garnett said. "The situation with Ray is very sensitive. I think when we all talked about doing this reunion tour, we was talking about guys that we consider loyal, part of this group.

"Just being honest - my two cents, man. When Ray decided to go to the Heat, I felt like he moved on. He went to pursue another ring. He got another ring - shout to him."

There's still a chance Allen receives an invitation from former coach Doc Rivers or a member of the C's front office. But even if he does show up, there's bound to still be some awkwardness between the two 2008 NBA champions.

