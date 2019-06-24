How Kendrick Perkins' Kevin Durant update impacts Kyrie Irving, Celtics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kevin Durant's Achilles injury could have a significant impact on the NBA offseason.

Will a team like the Brooklyn Nets or New York Knicks still sign Durant in free agency knowing he's expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season? And in the Nets' case, would they still pursue Kyrie Irving if they know Durant isn't coming?

Boston Celtics big man-turned NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins shared an intriguing Durant update Friday on ESPN's "The Jump," as transcribed by Yahoo Sports:

I think the Nets are the front-runner to land KD. I think they're the front-runner – I absolutely do. I'm not ruling out the Knicks, but I think the Nets are the front-runners and people are not giving them their [respect]. Sources tell me that the Nets are the front-runner -- we'll leave it at that.

Perkins and Durant were teammates for four seasons in Oklahoma City and are close friends, so there's good reason to take Perk at his word.

If Brooklyn indeed is the favorite to land KD, that increases its odds of signing Irving, a good friend of Durant who reportedly wants to team up with the Golden State Warriors star. Irving even parted ways with his longtime agent recently to sign with Roc Nation, which also represents Durant, so if he knows KD is Brooklyn-bound, there's a good chance he follows.

All signs point to Irving leaving Boston this summer, with the Nets appearing to be his top destination of choice. And it sounds like Brooklyn still could get its wish of pairing the two superstars in a free-agent coup.

