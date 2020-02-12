Kendrick Perkins: 'Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum should retire as Celtics'

Jaylen Brown, 23, and Jayson Tatum, 21, are making names for themselves in Boston, and the young Celtics stars are receiving praise from none other than a former Celtic who's not shy about sharing his opinions: Kendrick Perkins.

The C's would be going nowhere without Brown and Tatum on their roster and Perkins, serving as an analyst on NBC Sports Boston's Celtics broadcast against the Houston Rockets, said the two should never play anywhere but Boston.

"I tweeted this and I meant this. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum should retire as Celtics," Perkins said on Celtics Pregame Live. "They should be Celtics for life."

The duo has been performing extremely well recently, and won Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks -- with Tatum being the most recent to do so.

Tatum is averaging 22.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. Brown has nearly identical numbers -- averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3-point range.

With Tatum headed to his first NBA All-Star Game, it's not difficult to see why Perkins believes he should remain a Celtic forever. Similarly, Brown who was an All-Star snub, also has done great things this season to receive such high praise.

