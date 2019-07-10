Kendrick Perkins implores Celtics to sign summer sensation Tacko Fall

If Kendrick Perkins was running the Boston Celtics, "Tac(k)o Tuesday" wouldn't just be a summertime fad.

The former Celtics big man first praised Tacko Fall on Monday night after watching the 7-foot-6 center rack up 12 points in 12 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Summer League action.

Fall was back doing his thing Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets, and it appears Perkins is officially sold on the Summer League sensation.

Every time I turn on my TV or go to Social Media I'm hearing and seeing a highlight about Big Tacko Fall! @celtics ✍🏾 that man today. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 10, 2019

Fall, who went undrafted out of UCF, is signed with Boston on an Exhibit 10 contract, which is non-guaranteed and would allow the C's to remove his cap hit from their payroll if they waive him before the season.

Boston also can convert Fall's deal into a two-way contract, though, which apparently is what Perkins wants to happen, in part because of the (very) big man's ability to garner headlines.

We probably won't know Fall's fate until later this offseason, and giving him a permanent spot on the roster would require the Celtics to release an established player.

But you can add Perkins to the growing chorus of fans and critics who don't want "Tacko Mania" to end.

