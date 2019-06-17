Kendrick Perkins hints at more big moves for Lakers after Anthony Davis trade originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a blockbuster trade Saturday night by agreeing to acquire superstar center Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, and one former Boston Celtics player doesn't think the Purple and Gold are done making impactful moves.

Kendrick Perkins, who won a championship with the Celtics in 2008 as their starting center, hinted at more fireworks from the Lakers in a tweet Saturday.

The Crazy thing is the Lakers are not done yet! Just remember I said it first when free agency hits!!! Lakers=2020 NBA Champs! 😉 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 15, 2019

The Lakers have around $25 million in salary cap space after the Davis trade, so they still are in play for a max-contract free agent once the market opens June 30, although a top-tier free agent would need to take a small discount to sign with Los Angeles.

L.A. still needs a point guard to facilitate the offense after giving up Lonzo Ball in the Davis trade. Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker, who's eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer, would be a nice fit next to James. Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, also an upcoming UFA, could choose to reunite with James after spending three years together on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 through 2016-17.

Perkins seems pretty confident in the Lakers' chances of building a championship-caliber roster for next season, and he's not alone: oddsmakers have already pegged L.A. as the favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals. Plenty of work remains for the Lakers in constructing a title-contending team, however, but they are off to a good start following the acquisition of Davis.

