Kendrick Perkins: The Heat will never win a title with its current core, should trade Jimmy Butler

Former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had an interesting take on what the Miami Heat should do with their current roster. Following Miami falling behind against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Perkins reportedly said that the Heat should consider trading Jimmy Butler.

Source: Peter Dewey @ Heat Nation

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I have no idea what Kendrick Perkins was thinking today with that outfit, but the whole thing made me laugh really hard. So, well done Perk! – 12:04 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Story: AJ Griffin wants to be a “household name” in the NBA. More on why scouts project Griffin as a top 10 pick, why he looks up to Jimmy Butler, his favorite moments with Coach K at Duke, his @neimanmarcus NBA Draft suit, and other topics on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/aj-griff… – 9:45 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Probably for the best that Jimmy Butler missed that 3 – 11:12 PM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

How’s Kendrick Perkins doing right now? – 9:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The NBA Finals open tonight … without the Heat. But despite the disappointing ending to the Heat’s season, Jimmy Butler made a strong statement this postseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:57 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“They’re going to leap us in 2008 as being one of the greatest defensive teams I’ve ever seen.”

@Kendrick Perkins tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson where the Celtics defense would rank all-time if they beat the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/n3eaOgiLGU – 8:52 PM

More on this storyline

“After the Heat fell behind 3-2 against Boston, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins shockingly said the Heat should consider trading Jimmy Butler and rebuild, asserting Miami will never win a title with this core,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote. -via Heat Nation / June 3, 2022