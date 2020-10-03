Kendrick Perkins goes off on Kyrie Irving for throwing shade at LeBron James

Perkins goes off on Irving: 'He's a bonafide hater' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kyrie Irving's latest questionable comments have set the NBA world on fire, and no one is more fired up about them than Kendrick Perkins.

In case you missed it, Irving joined the debut episode of Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant's "The ETCs" podcast and was asked who would take the last shot between him and KD.

"I felt like I was the best option on every team I've played for down the stretch. This is the first time in my career where I can look down and be like, 'That mother----- can make that shot too," Irving responded.

Keep in mind, the former Boston Celtics guard played with a pretty well-regarded player named LeBron James earlier on in his career.

The strange omission of James predictably caused some controversy and led to Perkins going off on Irving on Friday's edition of ESPN's "First Take."

"Here's the truth of the matter: [Irving] is a bonafide hater," said Perkins. "He is so jealous and he envies LeBron James, that he can't even hide it no more. It's seeping through his pores. ...

"LeBron James sent Kyrie a life raft and a life jacket. He was drowning in Cleveland before he got there. He couldn't even sniff the playoffs let alone win a championship. The disrespect that you're showing to LeBron James when he only tried to show you the way. I was on those teams, one of them. Kyrie, LeBron tried to take you under his wing, he tried to show you the way. You said 'hey, I'm tired of being under his shadows.'

"You tried to go to Boston. You tried to leave that team, and what happened? It was a disaster. They couldn't wait for you to get out of the Beantown. All of a sudden Brad Stevens was smiling from ear to ear, now he had his team back. The fact of the matter is Kyrie can't stand watching LeBron go for his fourth title with the Los Angeles Lakers."

Watch the full clip below:

This isn't the first time Perkins has taken Irving to task. Last year after Irving signed with Brooklyn, the former C's big man stated he "lost all respect" for him. During an NBC Sports Boston Celtics game broadcast in February, Perkins said of Irving, "Every time I think of him that guy, I want to throw up."

So, yeah, no love lost there.

Irving denied his comments were a jab at LeBron, but regardless, it's beyond bizarre to leave out arguably the greatest NBA player of all time. It's simply the latest Irving quote that has left many scratching their heads in confusion.