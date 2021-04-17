Kendrick Perkins explains why Isiah Thomas will present Kevin Garnett at Hall of Fame

Perk explains why Isiah Thomas will present KG at Hall of Fame ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class is one of the best in history, and it's headlined by three NBA legends -- Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett.

Earlier this week, the Hall of Fame announced who will present each of these soon-to-be enshrined players (and the other members of the 2020 class) during the induction ceremony scheduled for May 15.

David Robinson will present Duncan. Michael Jordan will do the same for Bryant, and Isiah Thomas will fill that role for Garnett.

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant in the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame @Hoophall induction ceremony on May 15. Full list of inductees and presenters: pic.twitter.com/iD5r6EIxHF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2021

For Boston Celtics fans, Garnett's induction will be a special moment. Although he spent most of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his trade from the T-Wolves to the Celtics in 2007 had the greatest impact on Boston winning the 2008 NBA Finals over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Garnett quickly became an iconic player in the Celtics' storied history despite playing just six seasons in Boston.

You might be wondering: Why would Garnett choose Thomas?

Well, as former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins explained Thursday night on NBC Sports Boston's "Celtics Postgame Live", Garnett and Thomas have a great relationship that goes back many years.

"Isiah Thomas was a mentor to Kevin Garnett and is one of his favorite players and one of his favorite people of all time," Perkins said.

Perkins, who played with Garnett for three-plus seasons in Boston, also detailed how Thomas believing in Garnett from an early age helped strengthen their bond.

"Isiah Thomas was the first person to give KG hope of coming out of high school. He told everyone in the gym that Kevin Garnett was going to be a pro. Ever since then, their relationship, their brotherhood has been inseparable."

Watch Perkins' entire comments on the subject in the video below: