Kendrick Perkins criticizes Kyrie Irving for ‘horrible’ basketball decisions

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins went after Dallas Mavs star Kyrie Irving on “NBA Today” on Thursday after Irving lamented the Mavs playoff chances following a loss on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Irving was referencing that Mavs have an upward climb to making the play-in due to their recent struggles which have seen the Mavs lose five of their last six games and 14 of their last 20.

Irving and Luka Doncic’s .308 winning percentage is the worst by all-star teammates in a season since the 1976-1977 season.

This is Kyrie Irving’s very long (and thoughtful) answer to what its been like being traded midseason for the first time in his career, which is where the “it kind of looks like a little bit of a clusterfuck” quote came from. pic.twitter.com/Pt5jHtC9MU — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 30, 2023

Perkins criticized Irving decision making stating that Irving was the main cause for multiple teams that have underperformed and the Mavs are a continuation of that.