Kendrick Perkins claims he doesn't hate Steph Curry despite recent takes

Kendrick Perkins just wants to set the record straight as it pertains to Steph Curry.

Sure the former NBA big man has said James Harden is a better player than Curry, left the Warriors off his best teams of all-time list and got into an NBA Finals beef with the Warriors star during the 2018 NBA Finals. But Perkins wants everyone to know that he doesn't hate the two-time MVP as many assume.

Today on @espn I had to let @CassidyHubbarth and @DarthAmin know that I don't Hate Steph Curry!!! He's a Generational talent and 1 of 1. Just because I Debated the other day and said James Harden is better all around player doesn't mean I Hate Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/G8im2dbPlU — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 27, 2020

"Let me explain it to the light-skinned brothers over there, the Splash Brothers," Perkins said Wednesday on Hoop Streams. "People think that I hate Steph and I don't. Like I really don't hate Steph. I admire him. Listen, Steph Curry is one of one, he's a generational talent. He changed the game. Like I said, he brought the waterworks. He brought Sea World to the game. I am giving Steph Curry his flowers."

It seems Perkins figured out you can only trash one of the all-time greats so much before people start lighting your Twitter mentions on fire and calling you out for being a hot take artist.

This isn't enough to make anyone believe Perkins doesn't have some animosity toward Curry, but at least he's willing to recognize the Warriors star's obvious greatness.

However, this isn't the first time Perkins has given Curry credit. He gushed about his performance in the 2015 NBA Finals and has him ranked as his top "hybrid" of all-time over Harden (go figure).

My Top 5 Hybrid List...



1. Steph Curry



2. Allen Iverson



3. Russell Westbrook



4. James Harden



5. Penny Hardaway



















— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 30, 2020

It seems Perkins just can't decide which side of the fence to stand on when it comes to Curry even though the correct side couldn't be more obvious.

