Kendrick Perkins calls for Warriors to trade two key veterans

The Golden State Warriors have lost 22 games this season. They sit 12th in the Western Conference and currently show no sign of improving. On Monday (Jan. 15,) they fell to a Memphis Grizzlies team that had been decimated by injury. As such, Golden State is widely expected to explore the trade market ahead of the February 8 trade deadline.

However, according to a report by Michael Grange of SportsNet.Ca, the Warriors don’t wish to part ways with impressive young forward Jonathan Kuminga. As such, it would likely be a veteran member of the rotation that was dangled in trade discussions.

In a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins made his case for why Golden State should look to part ways with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Both veteran stars have been integral to the Warriors’ success and dominance over the past decade.

You can watch Perkins make his case by clicking on the embedded video above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire