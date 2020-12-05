Kendrick Perkins calls Paul George 'cowardly' for Doc Rivers criticism originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Paul George's recent criticism of Doc Rivers didn't sit well with Kendrick Perkins.

George publicly blamed Rivers on the "All The Smoke" podcast for the way he was used last season, and for the Los Angeles Clippers' apparently poor team chemistry.

Perkins came to his former Boston Celtics head coach's defense Friday on ESPN's "The Jump."

"That's BS," Perkins said. "Matter of fact, that's a bunch of BS."

"It was a coward move by Paul George, by blaming Doc Rivers for his lack of productivity, and for not being accountable for him not showing up on the basketball court."

Watch the full clip below:

George and Rivers' Clippers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinal after taking a 3-1 series lead. L.A. had been considered an NBA Finals favorite after signing George and fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Rivers was fired by the Clippers following the season and hired to be the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers shortly thereafter.