Kendrick Perkins breaks Rajon Rondo's new contract with the Lakers first originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

After the first day of NBA Free Agency was filled with unprecedented player movement and madness, Saturday has proved to be an encore for what should be the most influential offseason since LeBron James took his talents to South Beach.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kawhi Leonard kicked it off by agreeing to sign with the Clippers and then convincing Paul George to force his way to LA via trade. As the fallout from those two moves rippled throughout the league and reporters like Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Haynes broke transactions left and right, former Celtic Kendrick Perkins got in on the fun.

Perkins reported Saturday afternoon that former teammate Rajon Rondo would be returning to the Lakers before anyone else did.

Perk Bomb! Rondo going back to the Lakers! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 6, 2019

Woj then confirmed what Perkins tweeted a few minutes later. Rondo re-signed on a two-year deal to play with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

It's pretty obvious how Perkins got the information. He and Rondo played together in Boston for four-and-a-half seasons, winning a title in 2008 over the Lakers. Perk and Rondo had dinner with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Sam Cassell on Thursday, so maybe that's where Rondo told everyone what he planned to do if Leonard signed with the Clippers.

Story continues

Perkins is hoping to enter the NBA coaching ring, but considering his connections with current players, maybe he has a future as an NBA insider.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.