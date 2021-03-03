Kendrick Nunn with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks, 03/02/2021
Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks, 03/02/2021
Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 shots for his sixth career shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs blanked Edmonton for the second straight game, following a 4-0 win Saturday.
"Not one person in baseball believes Albert Pujols is the age he says he is," former Miami Marlins President David Samson.
Clemson’s head coach speaks publicly about the 21-point loss for the first time since the night of the game.
The Tigers head coach talked for the first time since the All-ACC corner was removed from the roster.
Alex Smith is reportedly set to hit the free agent market this offseason and keep his career going over two years after suffering an injury that some thought was career-ending.
Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. The Hendrick system makes it a priority to nurture its young talent and incentivize staying with the organization. The formula produced eight different Cup Series crew chiefs the last two decades, including championship-winners Chad Knaus and Alan Gustafson.
Nick Francona, a former executive for the Dodgers and Mets, accused his father, Indians manager Terry Francona, of 'covering up wrongdoings' by Mickey Callaway.
Trevor Bauer pitched two scoreless innings in his Dodgers debut and Kenley Jansen threw nine straight pitches in the strike zone Monday in a 10-0 spring training win over the Colorado Rockies.
Kevin Stefanski's first season as an NFL head coach was sublime, almost storybook. Stefanski, who was voted AP Coach of the Year for the Browns' turnaround in 2020, met with reporters Tuesday on Zoom for the first time since a day after the team's 22-17 divisional-round playoff loss at Kansas City. As is his style, Stefanski offered no juicy news nuggets about the Browns' offseason plans.
A controversial technical foul basically decided a Texas state high school basketball playoff game.
The Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that its regular-season basketball championship will be determined based on winning percentage. Michigan, at 13-1 in conference play, is the current leader on the men's side. Second-place Illinois, which is 14-4, played at Michigan on Tuesday night.
Matt Davidson reported to Dodgers camp as a right-handed-hitting corner infielder with some pop. But he can also pitch, which interests Dave Roberts.
Running outdoors when the temperature was below zero wasn’t optimal, but it was the only way Iowa wrestlers could stay in shape during their 10-day pause because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program. “When you’re doing that, you think, ‘I don’t know how many sports would take that extra mile and go out and run in negative-degree weather,’” senior 165-pounder Alex Marinelli said. The interruption to the season led to the cancellations of two duals, meaning the top-ranked Hawkeyes will go into the Big Ten championships having not competed since Feb. 7.
Markieff Morris put on a show against the Golden State Warriors as the Lakers lean on players to make bigger contributions with Anthony Davis sidelined by an injury.
Top-ranked UConn hasn't had to grind out many conference wins this season, making Monday's regular-season finale a valuable learning experience for the Huskies. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and eight boards as UConn held off Marquette 63-53 to finish undefeated in conference play for the eighth straight year. Freshman Paige Bueckers, who came in averaging 20 points, scored 13 on Monday, but just four after halftime.
Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month guaranteed that he would surpass Federer's record on March 8. Having reached another milestone in his illustrious career, Djokovic had said he would look to adjust his calendar and make overhauling Federer and Rafa Nadal's joint-record of 20 Grand Slam titles his top priority. "Now, after achieving the historic number one for the longest weeks at number one, it's going to be a relief for me because I'm going to focus all my attention on Slams mostly," the Serb had said after his title triumph at Melbourne Park.
“From now on, it’s win or go home for us.”
Freddie Freeman found a way to top the double honors of winning the NL MVP and Hank Aaron Award. The Atlanta Braves first baseman's bigger thrill is having two new baby boys. Freeman's wife, Chelsea, gave birth to Brandon on Dec. 30.
UCLA's road to the Pac-12 championship goes through Oregon because conference officials say they want equity in crowning the regular-season champion.
What would possess a 43-year-old mother of four with a titanium plate in her neck to dive headfirst off a 33-foot-high platform into a swimming pool, hitting the water at nearly 35 mph?