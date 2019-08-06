Kendrick Norton visits Dolphins practice

Kendrick Norton watched the Dolphins practice from the sideline Monday.

The defensive tackle will not play again, having had his left arm amputated following a two-car wreck July 4. But the Dolphins placed Norton on the non-football injury list, assuring he remains under the NFL’s health insurance plan while rehabilitating his injuries and receiving occupational therapy.

“It shows his character, and how much you have to be thankful for life each and every day,” defensive tackle Akeem Spence said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Hey, a couple months ago, that guy was sitting in one of our chairs. It’s unfortunate what happened, but just to have him out here was a blessing.

“It fills my spirit just to see him smiling.”

Norton underwent at least six surgeries before being released from the hospital July 18. He hopes to get a prosthetic arm.

His teammates welcomed him back as part of the team.

“When I saw Kendrick, I was drained a little bit [during practice],” running back Mark Walton said. “It gave me energy. We didn’t even know he was coming. It was a welcome surprised. I was glad to see him.”