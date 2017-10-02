Kendrick Lamar announces UK tour: How to get tickets, where and when do the shows take place?

Kendrick Lamar has finally announced UK and Europe dates for his Damn. tour in 2018.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner will kick off his Europe dates in Spring 2018 and perform 15 dates across 11 countries, starting in Dublin on 7 February.

The tour will also include shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Paris, Cologne and Frankfurt in Germany, and two nights at the O2 Arena in London.

Kendrick will be joined by James Blake in February and March.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 6 October for the following dates:

February 2018

Wednesday 7 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Friday 9 Birmingham, UK Genting Arena

Saturday 10 Manchester, UK Arena

Sunday 11 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

Monday 12 London, UK The O2

Tuesday 13 London, UK The O2

Thursday 15 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

Thursday 22 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

Friday 23 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Sunday 25 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

Tuesday 27 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

March 2018

Thursday 1 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

Friday 2 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

Saturday 3 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe

Monday 5 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena

The live shows in the UK and Europe follow his critically-acclaimed run in North America.

Kendrick's latest album Damn. marked his third No.1 record, with around 2.3 million album units sold to date.

The rapper revealed recently that the album was actually designed to be played in reverse.

"I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realised you can play the album backwards," he told MTV News.

"It plays as a full story and an even better rhythm. It's one of my favourite rhythms and tempos within the album. It's something that we definitely premiditate while we're in the studio."

He added: "I don't think the story necessarily changes. I think the feel changes. The initial vibe listening fromt he top all the way to the bottom is... this aggression and this attitude. You know, 'DNA' and exposing who I really am.





"You listen from the back end, and it's almost the duality and the contrast of the intricate Kendrick Lamar. Both of those pieces are who I am."

Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets.

