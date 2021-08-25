The Steelers list Kendrick Green as the No. 2 center on their depth chart, but it looks like he’ll be one rung higher come Week One.

Green has been starting in the preseason and he’s wearing the No. 53 that Maurkice Pouncey wore during his long run as the starting center in Pittsburgh. He’s also watching tape of his predecessor as he prepares for his rookie season.

“I like the way he played,” Green said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He played hard, played physical, put his hands on guys. And that’s something I was trying to work on myself and add that to my game. . . . [Pouncey] wasn’t doing it just because it was his job, you know what I mean? You definitely didn’t get that vibe watching the film. He was definitely going out of his way to be violent, and that’s what you get to appreciate about an offensive lineman.”

The Steelers got a promising first look at Ben Roethlisberger in their new offense last weekend and strong play from Green in the middle of their remade offensive line would be a boost to the chances of future outings being just as productive. If that’s how things play out, Pouncey will continue to have a hand in the Steelers’ success despite his retirement.

Kendrick Green learning from Maurkice Pouncey tape as he works to replace him in Pittsburgh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk