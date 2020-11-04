Kendrick Bourne's positive COVID test leaves 49ers receivers in short supply

49ers WRs in short supply after Bourne's positive COVID test originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers waived an unproductive wide receiver on Tuesday in Dante Pettis.

On Wednesday, the organization received a positive COVID-19 test from one of their only two healthy and productive wideouts.

Kendrick Bourne was self-isolating at home and feeling no symptoms after his positive test, his agent Henry Organ told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The loss of Bourne is another blow to a team that looks nothing like the club that beat the Green Bay Packers last season in the NFC Championship Game.

The teams meet on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers will not have anyone available who touched the ball during their 37-20 victory over the Packers that set them to the Super Bowl.

Raheem Mostert, who rushed for a franchise-record 220 yards and four touchdowns, is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (foot) are heading to injured reserve.

Running back Tevin Coleman (knee) is out, and Matt Breida was traded to Miami. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is out, and Emmanuel Sanders signed with New Orleans as a free agent.

And, now, Bourne will not be available to play Thursday night.

Bourne is the 49ers’ third-leading receiver with 25 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers’ top threat in the passing game is rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has 28 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers’ next most-productive healthy receiver is Trent Taylor, who has nine receptions for 77 yards.

The 49ers do not have another receiver on the roster who has caught a pass this season. The 49ers on Tuesday waived Dante Pettis, a disappointing second-round pick of 2018 whose last reception came on Oct. 31, 2019.

Richie James (ankle) returned to limited practice on Tuesday. He could be available for Thursday's game.

Kevin White, River Cracraft and Chris Finke are wide receivers on the practice squad the 49ers could elevate for the game.