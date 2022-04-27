Kendrick Bourne's bold prediction sparks great exchange with Patriots WRs

Bourne's bold prediction sparks funny exchange between Patriots WRs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kendrick Bourne has lofty goals in his second season with the New England Patriots.

The veteran wide receiver apparently is eyeing a 1,000-yard campaign in 2022 after racking up 800 yards with New England in 2021 -- and he wants teammate Jakobi Meyers to join him in that club.

"1k each for me and my dog? What y'all think?!!" Bourne wrote while tagging Meyers in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Kendrick Bourne has high hopes for himself and Jakobi Meyers this season (with an especially funny reaction from Damien Harris). pic.twitter.com/0wx2bbiKLO — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 26, 2022

The odds aren't exactly in Bourne's favor: The Patriots haven't had a single 1,000-yard receiver since Tom Brady's departure (Julian Edelman in 2019), and it's been four years since two Patriots topped 1,000 receiving yards in the same season (Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks in 2017, when Brady won NFL MVP).

But the Patriots might have a more dynamic receiver room in 2022 after acquiring wide receiver DeVante Parker -- who wants to make sure he gets his, too.

"Just save me some and we good😂," Parker joked in the replies.

Meyers approved of Bourne's prediction by commenting, "My dawg," but running back Damien Harris wondered if head coach Bill Belichick might feel differently about Bourne's post.

"Bill gone show this in squad 🤣," Harris wrote.

Belichick is the type of coach who values team goals over individual ones, so Harris can see Belichick giving Bourne a hard time about this post in a future team meeting.

Story continues

Bourne's most eye-opening comment came in the replies, however. While responding to Parker, Bourne gave Patriots wideout Nelson Agholor quite the back-handed compliment.

"We all gonna eat fasho! Watch! All 4 even Nelly!" Bourne wrote.

â€œEven Nellyâ€ kinda took me out lol pic.twitter.com/Mx8dsQIZ3o — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 27, 2022

Agholor had a disappointing debut season for the Patriots -- 473 receiving yards on 37 catches -- and Bourne's comment suggests he's the fourth man in the pecking order behind Bourne, Meyers and Parker.

Bourne also makes no mention of N'Keal Harry, but that's not surprising. The 2019 first-round pick apparently skipped the start of the Patriots' offseason program and doesn't seem long for the roster after Parker's addition.